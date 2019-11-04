Arkansas revenue remains above forecast, last year’s figures

Closings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ finance office says the state’s revenue remains above forecast and above the same point last year.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Monday said Arkansas’ net available revenue in October totaled $470.9 million, which is $35.5 million above the same month last year and $33.3 million above forecast. The state’s net available revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $1.9 billion, which is $72.2 million above forecast.

The department says individual income, corporate income and sales tax collections in October were all above forecast and above the same month last year.

