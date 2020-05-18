Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas Restaurant group that employs more than 500 people isn’t taking re-opening in the midst of a pandemic lightly.

While restaurants were allowed to re-open on the 11th at 1/3 capacity, Yellow Rocket concepts delayed opening its restaurants by a week.

It’s Northwest Arkansas locations of Big Orange and Local Lime. They re-opened for limited dine-in today, by reservation.

Servers are wearing masks and gloves all day, every day, and cleaning procedures have been ramped up beyond what the Department of Health is mandating.

“It’s really a question of what the public is comfortable with and I think some people are coming out and some people are staying home and we’re happy to serve both,” said Ben Brainard.

Brainard encouraged everyone to show support to their favorite local restaurants during this time.

Right now, Yellow Rocket’s Little Rock locations are open for take-out only.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories