Arkansas records record-high number of positive COVID-19 cases; 13 percent from colleges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— On Friday, Arkansas saw its largest single day increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to Governor Hutchinson, there were 1,107 positive PCR tests and 78 positive antigen tests. That is a total of 1,185 positive tests.

He said 13% of Friday’s cases are from college campuses.

We went to UA Little Rock where 40 students are currently infected with COVID-19.

Staff members tell us this is a relatively low number compared to other campuses and shows students are taking the virus seriously.

“A lot of people spend time just locked up in their room, trying to do their own thing,” said Aaron Soltmann, a freshman at UA Little Rock.

Soltmann says this is not how we pictured the start of his college career going. He says most nights are spent inside his suite, barely interacting with other students.

“We don’t really see many people. There are limits to how many people you can have in your room,” said Soltmann.

Dr. Richard Harper– Dean of Students– says he realizes this has been a tough start for kids away from home for the first time.

“Colleges and Universities are built to socialize. We are here to engage, network, and be around students and faculty and this has halted and disrupted everything,” Harper said.

He says UA Little Rock has set aside 89 dorm rooms that are dedicated for students who need to isolate.

11 of those rooms are currently in use.

“I think compared to other universities our numbers are pretty low,” said Harper. “That shows that our safety precautions that we put in place and all the planning we did in the summer is paying off.”

So while it may not be the fun start to what some say is the best four years of your life, Soltmann says he will keep doing his part to keep to keep the Trojan community safe.

“I know it can be hard because of how long it’s been– people are losing their patience, but you really just got to stick in there,” said Soltmann.

UA Little Rock has up to date information on their website where you can see the exact number of Coronavirus cases on Campus. To view the full breakdown click: https://ualr.edu/health/covid-19-information/