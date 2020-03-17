Arkansas realtor killing update: Imprisoned accomplice seeks clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A clemency request has been made by a woman imprisoned after pleading guilty in connection to the 2014 murder of a local realtor.

Beverly Carter was kidnapped and killed in September 2014.

Crystal Lowery, 47, has been behind bars for nearly five years. Her husband, Arron Lewis, is serving a sentence of life without parole after being found guilty in Carter’s murder.

Lowery pleaded guilty to first degree murder and kidnapping in July 2015 and received a 30-year sentence. Through her attorney, she also issued an apology to Carter’s family.

Lowery’s Arkansas Department of Correction record shows she is being held at the Wrightsville Women’s Facility.