LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today at the state capitol education leaders presented what the ‘Arkansas Ready for Learning’ initiative is in regards to how it should direct school districts throughout the state.

The ready for learning guidance has been out for a few weeks now and school districts must use that guidance to come up with plans unique to their situation…which is what the department of education intended.

“Are the policies we have in Hampton School District should they look the same as the policies that we have in Springdale or Fayetteville or Bentonville? Probably not because we have such diversity in our sizes and our geography of our schools, our policies need to be nimble.”

The state board of education will review and approve all districts’ plans for fall and they will have to have those posted by September first.