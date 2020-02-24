Arkansas Razorbacks signee charged with two felonies

FAYETTEVILLE — One of Arkansas’ top recruits in the Class of 2020 has been charged with two felonies according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office website.

Bryant defensive end and outside linebacker Catrell Wallace has been charged with sexual assault which is a Class B felony and tampering a Class D felony. Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman released a statement through the Media Relation’s Office.

“We are aware of the serious allegations involving Catrell Wallace. We are gathering information and in contact with the proper authorities regarding the situation. Once we have additional information, we will make a determination on his status with our program.”

Wallace was a key member of the Bryant football team that has won back-to-back state championships. He signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18.

