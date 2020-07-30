UPDATE: Arkansas Racing Commission decides Pope Co. casino license for Gulfside still stands

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Racing Commission decided Thursday the casino license for Gulfside Casino Partnership still stands.

The commission also decided they will not rescore the applicants, Legends Resort & Casino and Gulfside Casino Partnership.

The commission expects more litigation will follow.

The commission has chosen to not rescore both casino applicants. The casino license for Gulfside still stands. The commission expects more litigation will follow. — Stephanie Sharp 🧼 (@stephmsharp) July 30, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Racing Commission will meet Thursday morning to discuss the future Pope County casino.

According to the agenda, the commission will discuss the consideration and approval of games and licenses. They will also review scores.

The group is also set to consider Gulfside Casino’s request for determination about Legends Casino’s qualified applicant status.

According to the agenda, the group will also discuss Legends Casino’s appeal hearing regarding the denial of a license.

To watch the meeting live, click here.

LATEST POSTS: