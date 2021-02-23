Arkansas Public Service Commission files order requiring Liberty Utilities to submit a report, AG Rutledge confirms investigation opened

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Arkansas Public Service Commission filed an order Tuesday requiring Liberty Utilities to submit a report detailing the steps it has taken to fix the water pressure in Pine Bluff and what’s causing the issue.

NEW: The Arkansas Public Service Commission just filed an order requiring Liberty Utilities to submit a report detailing the steps it’s taken to fix the water pressure in Pine Bluff and what’s causing the problem #ARnews pic.twitter.com/jYovK1zpyr — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) February 23, 2021

The water utility company has until noon Thursday to submit the report.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says her office has opened an investigation.

“My office has opened an investigation into the preparation and actions by Liberty Utilities which ultimately resulted in a catastrophic failure to protect its customers in Pine Bluff, and to determine whether the company should have done more to protect Jefferson Regional Medical Center, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, residents and essential businesses,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I applaud the Public Service Commission’s decision to also open an investigation into the failure by Liberty Utilities to restore water service to Pine Bluff residents in a reasonable and timely manner.”

On Tuesday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson met with Pine Bluff leaders and a manager with Liberty Utilities.

The water shortage has impacted Jefferson Regional Medical Center, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and numerous homes and businesses.