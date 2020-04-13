Arkansas prisons suffering from COVID-19 outbreak

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Large jump in numbers today and today many of those coming from the prison system.

Of the 130 cases reported cases 98 came from prisons in Arkansas. 55 from the Federal Corrections Facility in Forrest City and that’s 46 inmates, 8 staff, and 1 independent contractor.

Similarly at the Cummins Unity one of the barracks has seen 43 of the 46 inmates within that barrack test positive, only one prison so far has had to be hospitalized.

Even with several measures in place this virus got into these prisons and the Governor reiterates that just shows how quickly this can spread.

“So all those things have been put into place, put in those protective measures to come in and despite all of what we’ve had this one breakout, but you contain it and hopefully that it will not impact any other barracks, we’ll have to wait and see,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

“It’s not that hard to contain it, because people are not going out and about they’re not, they’re not leaving the prison, but it is challenging for the prison to be able to do the testing and segregate those who test positive from those who test negative,” said Dr. Nate Smith.

Dr. Smith said the prisons are not necessarily indicative of the full situation in Arkansas and also adds 15 people at the Little Rock Community Corrections Facility has had 27 positive cases. The Governor has also appointed a 7-person advisor board on how the state should approach things on the downward side of this pandemic.