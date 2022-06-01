BENTON, Ark – Questions about officer response time in Uvalde still circulating more than a week after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary.

According to the timeline released, the gunman entered Robb Elementary at 11:30 a.m. and was killed at 12:50 p.m.

Lt. Quinton Jackson with Benton PD says it’s difficult to say if the decision to wait was the right one, adding each situation is different.

“I’m not going to speculate on what they maybe did right or what they did wrong because I wasn’t there,” said Jackson.

Jackson and his team at Benton PD go through Active Shooter Training every year, trying to replicate as best they can, real life situations.

“Sometimes in that moment where emotion is involved and that heart rate is up to 180 beats per minute, people don’t always make the best decisions,” said Jackson.

Jackson says his officers are trained to think through the best way to tackle the situation, even if they only have a few seconds.

“You take that deep breath and you take half a second to think about what is the best course of action moving forward,” said Jackson.

In Uvalde, officers categorized the shooting as a ‘barricade’ situation, a call the Texas officers admit was wrong.

Jackson says his officers are trained to rely on cues and calls from 911 to determine how to handle the situation.

“You’re only as good as the information you receive,” said Jackson.

Jackson says the training is different every year to prepare his officers for any scenario.

“If I could give you one answer that would always protect you, I would,” said Jackson.

Jackson says the top priority is preserving human life and says officers all over the world do their best to do so.

“I mean can we always do better? Absolutely,” said Jackson.

Jackson says that is why training is so important, so mistakes are made in training instead of real life.

Benton PD will participate in an Active Shooter training at the end of the month. He says the team will likely use events from Uvalde to train their officers on additional circumstances.