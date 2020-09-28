Arkansas Peace Fest held at Little Rock Central High School over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An event at Little Rock Central High School over the weekend brought a message of peace.

Arkansas Peace Fest was held as part of the ongoing “Peace Week” celebrations.

Visitors enjoyed free ice cream and snacks, music and chalk art, along with crafts.

Organizers say it’s all about teaching kids the importance of respect and nonviolence.

“Respect each other,” says Bob Estes, an organizer of AR Peace Week. “Respect themselves to listen better, and hopefully we can teach these lessons and they can take them with them, and they’ll get along better throughout their whole life.”

The event was held with strict guidelines for COVID-19, including face coverings. There were also hand sanitizer stations, and everyone attending was pre-screened for symptoms.

