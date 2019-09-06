Arkansas opioid prevention funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the Arkansas Department of Health more than $3.5M to be used for various programs including a prescription drug monitoring program and a National violent death reporting system where the ADH collects data on all violent deaths in the state.

The ADH says money will also go to the new crime lab in Lowell for more drug toxicology and related equipment.

“We can have EMS runs of times when they administered maloxone and we can have prescribing rates in counties and really getting those to speak together so that we can see them on top of each other of where we are really facing some hot spots.” said Haley Ortiz, a substance-abuse and injury-prevention branch chief with the health department.