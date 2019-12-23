Arkansas officials seek shuttered charter school records

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas education officials are asking a judge to hold the founder of a Little Rock charter school in contempt of court for failing to provide documents needed for a state audit.

Covenant Keepers Charter School in southwest Little Rock closed in June after its founder Valerie Tatum retired. Judge Mary McGowan ordered Tatum in November to present fiscal records for 2017-18 and 2018-19 and other financial paperwork.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday that Tatum says she doesn’t have access to those documents.

Education officials filed a motion Dec. 12 asking McGowan to hold Tatum in contempt. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss