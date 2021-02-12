Arkansas obesity rate third highest in the country and getting worse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the CDC, more people in Arkansas are overweight or obese than just about anywhere else in the country, and the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly not helping.

Experts say it’s a persistent problem with no easy solutions, but something the state needs to tackle, for ourselves and especially, for our kids.

Third only to Mississippi and West Virginia, 71 percent of adults in Arkansas are overweight or obese.

“Unfortunately, there’s not an easy answer for it,” said Lauren Morris with the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Morris says the problem has a lot to do with where we live and work.

“People make decisions based on their environment and their community,” she said.

Morris says low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are the most vulnerable, despite the state’s thriving agricultural community and natural spaces to be active.

“But it’s not easy for those that live in low-income neighborhoods or our more rural parts of Arkansas,” Morris said.

Obesity and being overweight is closely linked to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke, a trend also affecting even the littlest Arkansans.

“No child should ever have to deal with chronic illnesses that go along with that,” Morris said. “Those are burdens that a child will have to carry with them for the rest of their life and into adulthood if we don’t do something about it.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly not helping matters.

Morris says Arkansans have been struggling with just getting any kind of food on the table. “It’s difficult to step back and start to solve really complex community problems like this when we’re in crisis mode,” she said.

Research shows there’s been a slight improvement in child obesity in very young children in Arkansas. But after almost a year of socially distancing, which includes a lot of screen time and snacking for most, those numbers could change.