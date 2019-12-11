Arkansas native Marybeth Byrd’s run on The Voice ends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas native Marybeth Byrd is no longer a contestant on The Voice.

After results were annouced Tuesday night, Byrd did not make the Top 4, which would have allowed her to sing in the Finale of The Voice next week.

In recent weeks we’ve given you special coverage of watch parties in her hometown and other Arkansas locations where friends and family cheered her on.

We are so proud of how far Marybeth has come, and are excited to see where she goes from here. We will always be #ByrdWatchers.