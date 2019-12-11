Closings
McGehee School District

Arkansas native Marybeth Byrd’s run on The Voice ends

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas native Marybeth Byrd is no longer a contestant on The Voice.

After results were annouced Tuesday night, Byrd did not make the Top 4, which would have allowed her to sing in the Finale of The Voice next week.

In recent weeks we’ve given you special coverage of watch parties in her hometown and other Arkansas locations where friends and family cheered her on.

We are so proud of how far Marybeth has come, and are excited to see where she goes from here. We will always be #ByrdWatchers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories