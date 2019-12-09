Watch Arkansas native Marybeth Byrd talk performing live on The Voice Semi-Final

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Marybeth Byrd made Top 8 on NBC’s The Voice last week.

We interviewed Marybeth to talk about the song she will be singing and how she is feeling for tonight.

You can watch that interview above.

Tonight she will be performing live for a spot in the Final 4 at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Byrd performed for the last spot last Monday and got enough votes to get the instant save from fans.

Tomorrow at 7: p.m., 4 people will be voted off of The Voice.

Here is how you can vote for Marybeth!

Using The Voice official app

The Voice website, “nbc.com/voicevote“

Xfinity (subscribers can vote from their remotes and online)

Apple Music! If you purchase or stream any of Marybeth’s studio recorded songs, that counts as a vote

Go vote tonight for Marybeth! Go Marybeth, and good luck!

In recent weeks we’ve given you special coverage of watch parties in her hometown and other Arkansas locations where friends and family cheered her on.

