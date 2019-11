LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today sent an advisory letter to medical licensees throughout Arkansas about their duty to report a data breach under the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA). The PIPA reporting guidelines, amended in July 2019, mandate that individuals, agencies and businesses notify the Attorney General’s Office at the same time as affected individuals or within 45 days if they experience a data breach that impacts more than 1,000 people.

“Medical providers and other entities carry some of the most sensitive material on our personal lives, and cyber criminals are ruthless in gathering this information to sell or use for bad purposes on the dark web,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “It’s important to work with providers, hospitals and offices on these new laws to protect Arkansans’ information and good businesses in the State.”