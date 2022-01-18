Arkansas National Guardsmen called to duty to assist burial operations at veteran’s cemetery affected by COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the COVID-19 crisis, three National guardsmen from Camp Robinson will report to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery to assist with burial operations.

At the request of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the guardsmen will report for duty Tuesday, with orders for 10 days. These orders could be extended or reduced as conditions warrant, the Arkansas National Guard said.

According to a release, the Guardsmen are being sent to assist the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs with burial operations due to the cemetery staff being affected by COVID-19.