Arkansas National Guardmen saves stranded lock and dam operators
BARLING, Ark. - Arkansas National Guardmen saved two stranded lock and dam operators Sunday afternoon.
They were at the James W. Trimble lock and dam 13 located near Barling in Sebastian County. The helicopter crew hoisted them up around 3:10 pm.
A National Guard spokesman says no one was injured during the rescue.
