SPARKMAN, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas National Guard have been ordered by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to provide portable water to the city of Sparkman while water main repairs are conducted.

Repairs on the city’s water main are expected to continue until Wednesday.

On Monday, two guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team began the mission to bring the water from Fordyce to Sparkman.

A spokesman for the Arkansas National Guard said that the guardsmen used an eight-wheeled truck to transport the water. The tank affixed to the truck holds up to 2,000 gallons.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil advisory was put in place in Sparkman Saturday afternoon.

ADH officials said that after the main is repaired, a reddish discoloration may be seen in the water caused by small amounts of iron compounds being flushed out of the system.

In order to flush the dirty water out of the system, those in the affected area are asked to run cold water for a few minutes through a tap.