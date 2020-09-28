Arkansas musicians to pay tribute to John Prine in outdoor benefit concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Local musicians from Arkansas will be hosting a benefit concert to pay tribute to John Prine while also benefiting a good cause.

The concert will be on Sunday, October 11.

Nearly a dozen local musicians including Amy Garland, Mandy McBride, Joe Sundell, Chris DeClerk, Dallas Smith, Steve Railey, Aaron Farris, Matt Clampett, Joey Barrett and Vic Fleming will be playing their favorite John Prine songs at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room (1301 Main St. in downtown Little Rock) in a night of socially distanced nostalgia devoted to the late musician.

Ticket proceeds will go to Washington Elementary School in the South Main neighborhood.

“We have a great live music setup at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room and our live music nights have been a big success so far,” Jack Sundell, owner of The Root Café and Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, said. “I love John Prine and almost every musician I know loves John Prine. He died of COVID-19 earlier this year, and the idea just came to me to organize a concert in his honor.”

Sundell continued, “We decided to give the proceeds to Washington Elementary, SoMa’s Little Rock School District elementary school, to help them during an especially challenging year.”

The concert is from 5-8 p.m. on October 11th. The SoMa Outdoor Dining Room is located at 13th and Main streets in downtown Little Rock

Food and drink will be available for purchase from the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room’s partners that are open on Sunday evenings: Rock ‘n Roll Sushi, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, The Root Café, Rock Town Distillery, Loblolly Creamery and Community Bakery.

Enjoy a memorable fall evening outdoors while bidding farewell to one of America’s legends.

Tickets are $100 for a covered table of six, or $12 for an individual theatre-style chair facing the stage.

Purchase tickets HERE. You can view the event on their Facebook page HERE.

Please note all public health and COVID-19 safety restrictions, including masks and social distancing, will be strictly enforced. Please see the Facebook page for complete rules and details.