LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Museum of Fine Art temporarily closed in 2019 for renovations. After a long closure, an official reopening date has been released for next spring.

This museum is the oldest institution of its kind here in Arkansas, opening over eight decades ago in 1937.

April 22nd, 2023, Arkansans and people all over the country can come and enjoy art and all the new features their facility has to offer.

The renovations were not cheap. From a hotel tax revenue bond, approved by voters, the city of Little Rock gave 31 million dollars. Top donors alongside Little Rock include Windgate Foundation, Harriet and Warren Stephens, the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust, Terri and Chuck Erwin, and the State of Arkansas. Many other people, and businesses donated as well.

The money received totaled up to over 150 million dollars, which is 5 million short of their final campaign fundraising goal.

For more information on the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts or the grand reopening – visit arkmfa.org.