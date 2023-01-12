LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In just 100 days, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will reopen its doors to the public.

To celebrate the final stretch until April 22, the AMFA is unveiling its brand-new membership levels. Membership manager Kayla Huffstutter stopped by Arkansas Today to share why now is the perfect time to join the AMFA.

Huffstutter talked about different membership levels that provide benefits and discount opportunities for those who sign up.

For more information about joining the AMFA, visit ARKMFA.org.