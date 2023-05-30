LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students ranging from first graders to high school students will be able to get some hands-on learning experiences at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts this summer.

AMFA Associate Director of Community Engagement Miranda Young stopped by KARK 4 to talk about the full-day summer camp opportunities at the museum.

The camps consist of the Junior Arts Academy program and the Youth Studio Series program.

The Junior Arts Academy programming consists of a schedule of learning opportunities for visual and performing arts and is available to first through fourth graders from June 12 to 23, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Youth Studio Series program offers a selection of short courses, hands-on activities, gallery tours and more to help students learn more about visual and performing arts.

That program is available from June 26 to 28 for first through 12th graders. Museum officials said this option allows families to pick courses that meet their interests and schedules.

More information about the programs and how to register can be found on ARKMFA.org. Those interested in registering are encouraged to do so before Friday.