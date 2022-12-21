LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is inviting the public out to help build their new and upcoming Art Garden installation.

According to the AMFA’s website, Art Garden is a community-built art installation. AMFA’s director of community engagement Chris Revelle joined Arkansas Today to talk about Art Garden and how people can join in.

If you are interested in helping with the installation, all you have to do is fold a flower.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is set to open April 23, 2023. For more information, visit ARKMFA.org.