PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Wednesday, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington joined City leadership as well as Saracen Casino Resort (Saracen) Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd in a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the City’s newest fire station and a police substation.

Both were made possible by a public-private partnership between the City and Saracen. Located at 3609 Market Street in Pine Bluff, both stations are on Saracen property; however, the City of Pine Bluff will lease the facilities for $1 per year, and the stations will serve all Pine Bluff residents.