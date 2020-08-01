Arkansas mom approaches two year anniversary of her son’s death; killer yet to be found

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— An Arkansas mother is struggling to find healing as she approaches the anniversary of her son’s death.

Police say Christopher Nixon was shot and killed at a Little Rock apartment complex on August 14th, 2018.

Little Rock Police say his murder is under investigation and whoever pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

“Today is 1 year, 11 months, and 17 days since he was murdered,” said Denetra Williams, Nixon’s mother.

Williams says not a single one of those days have gone by that she hasn’t thought about her son.

“He always ended his conversation with I love you, I remember that. Still sometimes I find myself picking up the phone to call him– but I can’t call him,” said Williams.

LRPD says Christopher Nixon was shot multiple times while picking up his brother at an apartment complex of Dreher Lane.

Nixon died at UAMS before his mom could say goodbye.

“The most difficult thing is I don’t know anymore today than I knew on August 14th,” said Williams.

Police say they are still pursuing every lead, but with little cooperation from witnesses, it’s hard to put someone behind bars.

“If you have the courage to pull a gun out and pull the trigger, why don’t you have the courage to stand there and deal with the consequences?” Williams questioned.

She says while she’s counted for 1 year, 11 months, and 17 days, she hopes not another one goes by that his killer goes free.

“I just wish that whoever has any information, even the tiniest bit of information, will contact police,” said Williams.

Williams says she is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person who shot her son.

You can reach her at williamsdenetra@gmail.com