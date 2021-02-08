Arkansas MLK Jr. hosting virtual journey to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In honor of Black History Month, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is highlighting a special trip they took pre-pandemic.

The Commission along with some students and teachers traveled to “sacred grounds” in Alabama, where there is a memorial for lynching victims throughout the country.

We are getting an exclusive look ahead of their Black History event tomorrow.

It’s been one year since the commission made the trip but now Arkansans who went are talking about the impact this made on them.

“People were shocked, when they saw why people were lynched and they saw those reasons and that back then and so it was really eye opening,” KASU News Director who went on trip, Johnathan Reeves said.

It’s an experience that no one will forget.

The commission took a trip to the Equal Justice Institute and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery Alabama in February of 2020.

“What they grasped from it and what they shared with the other students is not to take different things that you have, different privileges that you have for granted,” Lakeside High School Principal, Linda Armour said.

There is a “scared ground” and memorial for thousands of lynching victims in the U.S.

Armour, a high school principal has the honor of attending with two of her students.

“I’m a very hands on learning person,” senior at Lakeside High School, Kamaurious Robinson said. “And With me experiencing it, it was like kind of one of the best things in my life.”

Armour’s students said this is something that highlighted the significance of Black history.

“It made me open my eyes and be like, well I do need to pay more attention to this because I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for these people,” Robinson said.

The students also had a chance to see the Selma Bridge crossing and learned about and witnessed civil rights legends like Jesse Jackson and John Lewis.

“It was so powerful to me, for me to be there, where they, our ancestors marched and walked and fought for us,” Lakeside student Makerah Rone said.

It’s a history lesson they hope will impact and inspire others to pay a visit themselves.

“And I think that it’s one of those experiences that everyone needs to go and see because we don’t want history to repeat itself,” Reeves said.

You can watch the whole program at noon on Tuesday HERE.