Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission partnered up with Santa to deliver gifts ahead of holidays

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — With just three days away from Christmas, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is helping families in need.

“This gives us an opportunity to give back,” Executive Director of the Arkansas MLK JR. Commission, DuShun Scarborough said.

Three local groups are working together for a good cause. The Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission, the Pine Bluff Police Department and The Heat Magazine partnered together with Santa to deliver free gifts and toys ahead of the holiday.

“We had an opportunity to see the joy on the kid’s faces, on the kid’s faces when they received toys,” Scarborough said.

After hoisting a giveaway in the capital city, DuShun Scarborough with the Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission turning his attention to Pine Bluff Tuesday.

“We hear so many times, oftentimes negativity in pine bluff but there’s so much beauty and great things going on and pine bluff,” Scarbrough said. “This is a springboard to show that pine bluff has overcome obstacles.”

“A lot of families struggle especially right now during the pandemic to make ends meet to get things for their kids, there’s high unemployment,” Pine Bluff Police Sergeant Bill Weigand said.

They also delivered some stuff to a family’s front door. Everyone who was out there on Tuesday is working together in honor of a man who did so much for kids in this area.

“In the memory of detective Collins, who lost his life, in the line of duty on October 5th,” Weigand. “We partnered with the Arkansas MLK JR. Commission, The Heat Magazine and Mr. Jenkins.”

The commission still has a few more donations they will make locally. All the families we talked to said this is truly the best Christmas gift.