Arkansas MLK Commission visits Alabama for annual Selma Bridge Jubilee Crossing

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA- Every year thousands of people visit Selma, Alabama for the annual Selma Bridge Jubilee Crossing.



This year is the 55th anniversary and our Re’Chelle Turner traveled exclusively with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.



This year the organization brought along 26 people for the experience. There are students from Lakeside High School in Lake Village, Shorter College and educators from The Little Rock School District.

In the next two days, delegates will visit historical landmarks, museums, churches and the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma.

Tamela Holmes is a Paraprofessional for Booker T. Washington Elementary School. She says she looks forward to the weekend.



“I’ve heard about the March the Bloody Sunday I’ve heard about it and I’m looking forward to getting to see some of things I’ve seen and heard to physically see them and I want to get back and share it will my children grandchildren and students in my class I’m just really excited and I’m so grateful for this opportunity and to be here,” Tamela Homles said.



The Selma Bridge Jubilee Crossing will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama and bring thousands from across the country together to commemorate “Bloody Sunday,” which occurred March 7, 1965, when a group of about 525 African American demonstrators gathered at Browns Chapel to demand the right to vote. Two weeks later, the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and 3,200 civil rights protesters marched the 49 miles from Selma to the state capital, Montgomery—an event that prompted Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act. Every year on the first weekend in March, the Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates both the bloody confrontation at the Pettus Bridge and the March from Selma to Montgomery that followed.

