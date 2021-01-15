Arkansas MLK Commission holds 2021 MLK Day of Service, King Holiday Day virtually

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Junior Commission is holding its 2021 MLK Day of Service, King Holiday Day of Impact Friday.

The virtual event marks King’s birthday and will feature many prominent presenters, including Dr. Bernice A. King, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and state senator Joyce Elliot.

The event also marks the 28th anniversary of the commission, and several well-known supporters will be sending messages of congratulations, including legendary Rhythm and Blues singer Eddie Levert, actress and producer Vivica A. Fox, actor and comedian Kel Mitchell and Gospel recording artist Tiffany Andrews.

