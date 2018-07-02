Arkansas, Missouri Game Nov. 23 on CBS

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) - For the fourth year in a row Arkansas’ game against Missouri will be played on the Friday following Thanksgiving with the 2018 version of the Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter Insurance set to kick off on November 23 at 1:30 p.m. on CBS in Columbia, Missouri.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and reporter Jamie Erdahl will have the call of the fifth installment of the Battle Line Rivalry. The Razorbacks’ began annually playing the Tigers in 2014 after Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The two schools have played only nine times with the first meeting coming in 1906.

Four game times are now set for the Razorbacks’ fall schedule with kickoff times set for the team’s first three games. The Chad Morris era will begin against Eastern Illinois on September 1 inside a newly renovated Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. The Hogs hit the road for the first time the following week with the team’s first-ever trip to Colorado State. The Rams and Hogs will kick at 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. Arkansas returns home to take on North Texas on September 15 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network-Alternate.

New season tickets for the 2018 season are on sale now. Season ticket packages start at $250 for all six home games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and mini-plans for the Alabama and LSU games start as low as $100.

Become a Razorback Foundation Member today and receive additional benefits which include priority access to Southwest Classic, single and away game ticket pre-sales, parking priority and invitations to member-only events. To learn more about the Razorback Foundation and how you can impact the lives of more than 460 student-athletes, visit www.razorbackfoundation.com or call 877-436-0013.