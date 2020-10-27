Arkansas Minority Health Commission accepting sponsorship applications for COVID-19, other health-related events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) is now accepting sponsorship applications until Sunday, November 15, for health-related events to be hosted January 1 through June 30, 2021.
According to a news release from the AMHC, the commission will accept applications for COVID-19 focused events in addition to traditional health topics such as nutrition and fitness, mental health, HIV and obesity.
Applicants must submit their applications via email to Onekia Freeman at onekia.freeman@arkansas.gov.
AMHC is not requiring applications to be mailed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To review and submit the required sponsorship documents, click here.
