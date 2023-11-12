LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the war in Palestine continues, people in Little Rock have been making their voices heard, calling for ceasefire in Gaza.

Sunday, medical providers and community leaders gathered on the steps of the capitol advocating for the health and wellbeing of those who are impacted by this war.

This weekend Israel called for evacuations of hospitals in northern Gaza in an effort to pursue the Hamas military.

“It’s in line with who we are as providers and physicians in this community that we care for people,” Physician Ahmad Yousaf said. “We try and find people who are vulnerable who are in need of help and by our oath obligated to find ways to preserve their humanity and their dignity.”

The Hamas surprise attack took place on October 7, leaving hundreds of Israelis dead and resulted in a number of hostages.

Since then, Israel has put Gaza under siege with heavy bombardment.