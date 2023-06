LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – MasterChef, now in its 13th season is taking on the “United Tastes of America” with an Arkansan.

Jennifer Maune stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about her experiences so far as she makes her way through the competition.

Maune also talks about how it feels to have Gordon Ramsey tasting your food.

To learn more about her, visit JenniferMaune.com.