Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission travels to Selma for the 55th annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A group from Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is on their way to Selma, Alabama for the 55th annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Events will take place from Friday through Sunday.

KARK’s Re’Chelle Turner, as well as a group of students from Lake Village High School and Shorter College, is also on the trip.

Thousands across the world will gather in Selma to commemorate “Bloody Sunday,” which happened on March 7, 1965, when a group of African American demonstrators gathered at Brown Chapel to demand the right to vote.





Photos Courtesy of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

Two weeks later, the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and 3,200 civil rights protestors marched from Selma to the state capital, Montgomery. The event prompted Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act.

Each year on the first weekend in March, the Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates both the bloody confrontation at the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the March from Selma to Montgomery that followed.

Every five years, marchers travel from across the world to take the historic 54-mile pilgrimage from Selma to Montgomery.

“This will be an educational experience for the state of Arkansas to highlight and document Dr. King’s involvement in the Selma events leading up to the historic March from Selma to Montgomery for voters rights, and the subsequent passing of the Voting Rights Act,” says DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. “The Capitol in Montgomery, Brown Chapel, the Jimmy Lee Jackson Memorial Site, the Equal Justice Institute, will be among several sites we will visit along the Civil Rights Trail. I’m really looking forward to this experience. We’re taking educators, a youth delegation from Southeast Arkansas, Shorter College students with us as well as several media partners to document the experience. We want to highlight the sacrifices people made to vote and stress the importance of voting to mobilize and encourage voter participation. Arkansas will play an important role in encouraging people to utilize your voice and your vote. We are not concerned about who citizens vote for, just use your right to vote. This is a trip back in history to show the sacrifices made and the important of voting.”

