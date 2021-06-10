Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to host Juneteenth Celebration in Dumas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announced Thursday the 2021 Juneteenth Nonviolence Youth Summit Delta Financial Literacy Program will be held Saturday, June 19 in Dumas.

The free event will be held at Dumas High School from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Officials say Pine Bluff, McGehee, Dumas, Dermott and Lake Village will also be involved in the event.

During the event, there will be a vaccination clinic, voter registration and education. There will be free school supplies given. The event will also have live music and entertainment, southeast Arkansas’s first Victory Over Violence Peace and Unity March, a kids zone, food trucks, Juneteenth Car Show and Shine and an arts and crafts show. There will be an award given to the person who brings the oldest obituary.

Selwyn Jones, the uncle of the late George Floyd, and Tawanna Gordon, cousin of the late Breonna Taylor, will be keynote speakers at the event.

“The Juneteenth Nonviolence Youth Summit Delta Financial Literacy Program will be an opportunity to provide outreach to the Delta, the Southeast corner of the state which is largely underserved,” Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough. “As a state agency, it is the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission’s goal to host programming in every corner of the state, especially rural communities who could benefit.”

Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes when slaves were informed that they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. It is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

As of today, Juneteenth is recognized by 47 states and the District of Columbia but is not federally recognized yet.