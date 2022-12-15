LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Little Rock announced that it would hold the 2022 Historic Ninth Street District Food and Toy Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 16 for families and individuals who are economically challenged.

The commission said that there will be over 20,000 pounds of food distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Free toys and pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also be provided for children.

Officials with the commission said that the event will be outdoors only and ask that guests remain in their cars as workers give out food items.

The event will be at 906 Broadway Street, in the parking lot of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. It will go from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

On top of the giveaway, a “Blue Christmas” blues concert featuring Brick Fields and an ugly sweater contest will take place during the event.

DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director for the commission, explained that events like this are what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for.

“This is what Dr. King meant when he said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are we doing for others?’,” Scarbrough said.