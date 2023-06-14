LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Juneteenth is a celebration of culture and service, with many residents of the Natural State looking to use the day to see how they can work to help make their communities better.

Tiffany Pettus, the Historian for the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the upcoming Juneteenth Food Giveaway, which will take place in Jacksonville on Monday, June 19.

Commission members will distribute more than 10,000 pounds of protein and food items free of charge, and members of the Arkansas Better Dads initiative will be on had to help with the program.

More information on the event can be found on their Facebook, Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.