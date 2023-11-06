LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will be hosting a Pre-Veterans Day food giveaway on Wednesday.

Diana Shelton and Tiffany Pettus with the MLK Commission stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the event that is open to the public, especially to those experiencing food insecurity.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 906 Broadway in Little Rock, which is the commission’s headquarters.

The MLK Commission is inviting veterans to participate, with the public encouraged to visit with the veterans onsite to learn about their experiences.

For more information about the event, please visit ARKingDream.org or call 888-290-KING.