LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held its annual food giveaway event ahead of Christmas.

Starting at 11 a.m., the commission handed out boxes of food to families in need. The boxes included chicken, rice, pasta and oatmeal.

“There are individuals who really want to help, and we’re able to get those volunteer hours and get support,” commission executive director DeShun Scarbrough said. “Then all the people come out and we’re able to get more participation, it makes me feel like we’re on the right track.”

Officials said Tyson, Entergy, the Hunger Relief Army, Power 92 Jams, the Praise Network and KOKY 102.1 helped make the giveaway possible.

“We’ve been partners with the commission for 12 years,” Entergy customer service vice president Ventrell Thompson said. “Each year the partnership continues to develop and find better ways to impact the community.”

The commission gave out 800 boxes over the course of three hours.