Arkansas Man Stuck in Texas, Family Struggles to Get Him Home Video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark -- A Northwest Arkansas man has been in a Texas hospital for more than 60 days and his family says they just want to bring him home.

After heading to Texas to actually avoid the flu season , Leroy Fleeman came down with a series of illnesses that left him in a Houston hospital more than 9 hours away. Now the family says he is stuck there due to a Medicare loophole.

"It makes it very difficult to be away we've been here for more than 60 days," Sherry Puttkammer, daughter of Fleeman.

Leroy Fleeman of Rogers became ill and eventually developed acute pulmonary fibrosis placing him at a Texas hospital in may. Puttkamer and family just wants to bring him home but has not been able to due to Medicare not supporting a hospital transfer to Northwest Arkansas.

"It's been difficult because we've actually called and spoke to Medicare and they actually didn't understand it themselves, Puttkammer said.

" it's not just an Arkansas problem, but because we do live in Arkansas and that was our first steps we have reached out to pretty much everyone that has to do with any law office."

Including local State Representative Charlie Collins.

" Some things end up getting caught up in the system and I feel like that is what we have got here," Collins said

" I'm hopeful that we can help this family improve this situation , obviously the number one thing is the health and safety of the man who is ill."

According to the family, the insurance company won't fund the move back home for Fleeman to be closer to family causing family to have to continuously travel the nearly 600 miles to see their dad.

"Medicare says that as long as we stay here they continue to help support his care here but if we make the move home that is where the support stops and that's what is very confusion to us," Puttkammer said.

And those who could help pave the way for a move back home say this type of issue can take time to fix

"Im hopeful there is a way around the challenge but in general these types of things can happen due to the complexity of the regulations the number of people involved the levels of government involved to try to make the system work for everyone," Rep. Collins said.

While the family says they want to get their dad home, for now they will continue to fight for other families who might find themselves in a similar situation

"We also feel like if this is a mission that has been put before us to make sure that not just we get my dad home but that other families as well," Puttkammer said.

The family says they have also received support and kind words from other local lawmakers including Senator John Boozman and Representative Steve Womack who are working to help the family in this situation.