Arkansas man does ‘Waffle House Challenge’ for losing in fantasy football

ARKEDELPHIA, Ark. — Most people know what fantasy league football is… but for the ones who do not know, I will explain.

According to www.dummies.com, Fantasy Football is where your team (NFL Team) competes against another team every week. During the NFL season, the real teams face each other and so do the fantasy teams in your league. The players’ real time stats are converted into fantasy points by your league provider, and the fantasy team that scores the most points wins the game for the week.

This also comes with great risk. Take Cyrus Wittig for instance from Arkadelphia. He took last place in his fantasy football league. According to the rules for his league, he was punished by being forced to do the ‘Waffle House Challenge.’ Via Twitter, he explained what that is.

For my fantasy football punishment, I will be attempting the Waffle House challenge.



I must stay in a Waffle House for 24 hours. For every waffle I eat, an hour is subtracted from my sentence. Please join me on this journey. — Cyrus Wittig (@CyWittig) January 5, 2020

He live-tweeted his entire experience and it is quite hilarious. For example:

What do blood clots feel like? Asking for a friend — Cyrus Wittig (@CyWittig) January 5, 2020

Cyrus says he got to the Waffle House at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave for another 12 hours after downing 12 waffles.

He also made (I would hope) life-long friends with the employees from Waffle House.

Shoutout to my girls! pic.twitter.com/nypXEcBc9K — Cyrus Wittig (@CyWittig) January 5, 2020

Tonight we are catching up with Wittig to talk about his experience and how he feels about his tweet going viral. Check out the full story with Wittig tonight at 10 on KARK.