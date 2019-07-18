Arkansas man dies during diving trip in the Florida Keys

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Death Investigation_1519939951255.jpg.jpg

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A man from Arkansas died during a scuba diving trip in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Charles H. Boone of Quitman, Arkansas, fell unconscious when he got back aboard a rental boat after diving 112 feet (34 meters) off Islamorada on Tuesday afternoon.

People onboard the boat brought Boone to shore and he was taken to a hospital. He was then airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead later Tuesday.

Officials don’t suspect foul play. Autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss