Arkansas Levee Task Force gains new appointments from Governor Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In June, as a result of catastrophic flooding along a number of rivers in Arkansas in the last few years, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued Executive Order 19-10 to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to study and analyze the current conditions of the state’s levees. During June’s historic flooding, several levees were impacted including a breach to the Holla Bend Levee in Yell County.

The first meeting of the Arkansas Levee Task Force will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. The location of the meeting will be announced later this week.

Today, Governor Hutchinson announced the full list of appointments to the task force. They are as follows:

Jami Cook – Chair

Secretary, Department of Public Safety

– Chair Secretary, Department of Public Safety Tommy Land

Arkansas Land Commissioner

Arkansas Land Commissioner Wes Ward

Secretary, Department of Agriculture

Secretary, Department of Agriculture Larry Walther

Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration

Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration Bruce Holland

Director, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission

Director, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission A.J. Gary

Director, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management

Director, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Deidre Smith

Director, Arkansas Waterways Commission

Director, Arkansas Waterways Commission Shelby Johnson

Director, Geographic Information Office

Director, Geographic Information Office Senator Jason Rapert

Senate Appointment

Senate Appointment Senator Gary Stubblefield

Senate Appointment

Senate Appointment Representative Mary Bentley

House Appointment

House Appointment Representative David Hillman

House Appointment

House Appointment County Judge Mark Thone

Yell County

Yell County County Judge Jeff Phillips

Jackson County

Jackson County County Judge Mack Ball

Chicot County

Chicot County County Clerk Pam Ennis

Pope County

Pope County Mayor Jimmy Witt

Dardanelle – Yell County

Dardanelle – Yell County Mayor Shirley Washington

Pine Bluff – Jefferson County

Pine Bluff – Jefferson County Rob Rash

St. Francis Levee Board

St. Francis Levee Board Mike Lowe

Representing Miller County

Representing Miller County Tim Ralston

Representing Pope and Conway Counties

Representing Pope and Conway Counties Marty Shell

Representing Sebastian and Crawford Counties

Representing Sebastian and Crawford Counties Evan Teague

Engineer, Farm Bureau

Engineer, Farm Bureau Tommy Bond

Engineer, Pulaski County

Engineer, Pulaski County Hal Kemp

Attorney, Pulaski County

Members of the Task Force will also identify sources and requirements for funding the construction, repair, and maintenance of the levees; study prospective monitoring and reporting systems for maintenance of the levees; and review adequacy of current laws and organizational structure of the levee system and levee district boards.

The Task Force shall provide a report of its findings and make recommendations to the Governor for improved monitoring and maintenance of the state’s levee system by December 31, 2019. The Task Force may provide additional reports and recommendations to the Governor as necessary.

CONTACT: Press Shop (press@governor.arkansas.gov or 501.682.3642)