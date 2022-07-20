LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Legislative Council Executive Subcommittee has approved $1 million in grants under an emergency rule for organizations helping expectant mothers with unplanned pregnancies.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration said this means the DFA will now have full authority to give money to applicants for this grant.

Applicants can range from pregnancy resource centers to adoption and foster agencies-so long as they are able to prove they are helping this group of women.

“We’ve heard from them, the groups that are just tracking this, interested to know when they can actually apply so I know they’ll be tracking very closely today what happened in the legislature,” Hardin said.

Hardin said the DFA anticipates about 40-50 different organizations will be eligible for this funding.

“The amount of funding that these groups receive, I can only imagine the need may be greater than the amount but we just have to wait and see if that’s the case.”

Hardin said applications should be posted online by DFA within a few weeks. Anyone who receives part of the grant has to spend it by July 30, 2023.

The legislation states the intent of this funding is to provide services to pregnant women with the purpose of encouraging them to give birth to their unborn.

KARK reached out to several Democratic legislators for a response to this and did not hear back.