Arkansas legend Steve Stephens dies at 90

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P)– The man who was known as the ‘Voice of the White River Valley’ and a pioneer in early television in Arkansas passed away at the age of 90.

Steve Stephens served in the marines and spent time in Korea where he attained the rank of sergeant.

Stephens started his career at a local radio station near his home town of Newport. He moved on to hosting an afternoon ‘Dance party’ show on KTHV in 1957. ‘Steve’s Show’ gained a popular local following.

Teenagers selected Stephens as the Top Television Personality of Arkansas from 1957 to 1961. His popularity was recognized nationally when he came within one vote of being selected as the Nation’s Top Local Television Personality of 1960 by TV and Movie Screen Magazine.

After serving time as an on-air personality as a weatherman for KTHV he spent three years working in a media relations role for U.S. Sen. John McClellan in Washington D.C. in the late 1960s.

He also spent time hosting the Biography Arkansas segment on KUAR from its inception in 2005 and is a member of the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame.

Stephens was honored with several industry accolades. He was inducted into the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame in October 2003. In July 2018, he was selected for the Gold Circle by the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his contributions to broadcasting and media.