LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas LEARNS bill overwhelmingly passed through the full House Thursday.

Debate on the measure lasted for around two hours during the afternoon session, with several Democrats and even two Republicans speaking against it before other GOP representatives spoke in favor of the bill.

The omnibus education bill proposed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will now head back to the Senate, which will need to re-pass the measure after the addition of an amendment in the House.

From there, it is set to land on the governor’s desk, where Sanders said she will sign it into law.

Arkansas LEARNS includes a provision to set the minimum starting salaries for teachers at $50,000 in the Natural State, along with new early childhood education programs and merit pay options.

It also includes the education freedom account plan, a divisive move that would bring school choice and a voucher program to Arkansas.