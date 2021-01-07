Arkansas Lawmakers react to protest at U.S. Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Lawmakers in Arkansas are taking to social media to share their disbelief and un-approval for what happened at the US Capitol.

Representative for Arkansas Steve Womack said what happened on Wednesday was an unprecedented assault on the US Capitol, unlike anything he has seen before.

“I’m terribly sad about it still today,” said Representative Steve Womack.

Destruction, chaos and even death was the result of riots outside and inside the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“Not in my wildest imagination did I ever think that American citizens would basically take over the US Capitol,” said Representative Womack.

Representative Womack said a lot of mistakes were made and opportunities were missed. He called it a perfect storm.

“Mad crowd, stoked up, they got the locker room speech and they went. When game time happened, they were not happy and they had the opportunity to breech the capital in an unprecedented way and did some unspeakable things in the Capitol,” said Representative Womack.

Senator John Boozman released a statement saying in part, “We all, as Americans, deserved better than what we experienced –– a disturbing, demoralizing and entirely avoidable episode.”

Representative for Arkansas Bruce Westerman said he knew there was going to be a heated debate but never expected a riot.

“It’s a horrible situation, where there’s death, there’s destruction and it’s not going to be remembered as a good day in American history,” said Representative Bruce Westerman.

“At the end of the day the constitution is pretty clear, the elections are state issues and our jobs was to count the votes as certified by the state governors of the 50 states in the district of Columbia and that we did,” said Representative Womack.

Several Arkansas lawmakers said they are hopeful for a peaceful transfer of power come January 20th, 2021.