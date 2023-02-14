LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Valentine’s Day may be all about love, but today the Arkansas State Capitol was all about kids.

The Arkansas Kids Count Coalition hosted Kids Count Day at the Capitol, a chance for kids and child advocates to get a peak behind the scenes on what goes into Arkansas’ laws.

The event kicked off with a rally in the rotunda with participants then able to shadow lawmakers, tour the Capitol, participate in a Q&A, and even make their own Valentine’s to give to state leaders.

Advocates say today is critical not only to connect with legislators but to share their message of speaking out for kids.

“It’ll be good for us to hear exactly how these bills are passed and to be in on the talks and discussion in hopes that they hear from us,” said Kasey Porchia, Kids Count Steering Committee chair. “It’s so very important to know that they’re here and they’re supposed to be a voice for us so we have to be a voice and let them know what we need.”

In addition to kid friendly activities, advocates will also have a chance to sit in on committee meetings and watch the meetings of both the house and senate.